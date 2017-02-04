Stags fans’ leader impressed by Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans

The personable skills of Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans since his arrival at the club in November, not to mention his passion and enthusiasm, have been highlighted as one of the reasons for the Stags’ transformation under the experienced boss.

Dean Foulkes, chairman of the Stags Supporters Association, said: “He understands and appreciates the fans. He contacted me recently asking for the number of the lady who answers the SSA’s away travel phone line in her spare time as he wanted to thank her personally. That says it all for me.”

Evans is one of football’s colourful characters who often attract negative feelings from opposition fans.

But Foulkes said: “He is absolutely awesome and I am so proud to have him aboard.

“As a football fan, he is someone I have admired and enjoyed watching from a distance for as long as I can remember.

“My wife has screamed at the television for many years saying: “I wish we had a manager like Steve Evans”.”

Evans won promotion twice with two of his previous clubs, Rotherham United and Crawley.

It is that proven success that endeared the appointment of Evans to many supporters.

Foulkes said: “His winning record speaks for itself, but what has really impressed me is his personable skills and how well he speaks publically to the fans through the media.

Exciting times to be a Stags fan



Evans surrounds himself with winners



“Many managers have contacts, but the gaffer clearly knows practically everyone within the game, yet he speaks so respectfully of other people and clubs - I find that really impressive.

“I love his passion and enthusiasm and the fact he is now representing our club. It`s brilliant how he continually says it`s about us and what we do rather than the opposition teams.

“I find it so much enjoyable to listen to than in the past being told continually how good other teams were or “It`s League Two so what do you expect!”

Evans has given the Stags side a completely new look during the transfer window with eight signings – some on loan and some permanent, but many of them former League Two promotion winners who have played at a higher level.

The revamp included possibly the most interesting transfer deadline day for fans for many years.

Foulkes said: “It’s super clear that the new signings have significantly strengthened the squad and we are bringing in high-quality players who have winning backgrounds and winning mentalities.

“The fact that Mansfield Town can now attract players of better quality is fantastic and massive credit has to go to John and Carolyn Radford (chairman and chief executive) and Steve Evans for making these signings happen.”