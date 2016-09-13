RUMOURS: Manchester United and Chelsea ‘failed’ Falcao, Vardy would ‘walk’ into Arsenal team, Carragher slates Pogba

Football is a game of opinions and there are some strong ones being dished out in the papers this morning.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev believes that both Manchester United and Chelsea ‘failed’ Radamel Falcao, according to the Daily Mail.

The Colombian striker had two poor spells in the Premier League.

Leicester City’s most famous fan, Gary Lineker, insists that his club’s striker Jamie Vardy would ‘walk’ into the Arsenal team, reports the Daily Mirror.

Vardy was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer before rejecting Arsenal’s advances.

The Daily Mail also carries the views of Jose Mourinho, who says the Premier League makes it ‘difficult’ for English clubs to be successful in the Champions League.

Sky Sports report that former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slated Manchester United’s world record signing Paul Pogba after the Manchester derby.

Carragher said the 23-year-old played like ‘the best kid in the schoolyard’ in ‘one of the most ill-disciplined performances you will see’ on Saturday, as the Red Devils lost to bitter rivals Manchester City.

But in better news for the Old Trafford faithful, Nicky Butt says in the Daily Express that the club’s academy have the talent to produce another ‘Class of 92.’

The Daily Express also has news from Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger planning to open talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez about new contracts.