RUMOUR MILL: West Ham boss Bilic to be sacked as Moyes waits in wings, while Rangers approach Steve McClaren

Manager Slaven Bilic is expected to be sacked today after a string of poor results for West Ham, according to the latest football rumour mill.
The man waiting in the wings to replace him is ex-Manchester United and Everton chief David Moyes, while another boss in the spotlight is former England, Nottingham Forest and Derby County guru Steve McClaren, who could be set for a comeback at Rangers.
