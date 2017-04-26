Search

RUMOUR MILL: Mourinho tells De Gea he can leave Old Trafford | Lyon want Martial on loan | Oxlade-Chamberlain set to be offered a £100,000-a-week deal | Stoke to swoop for Malaga striker | Liverpool to smash transfer record to lure Van Dijk | James wants Manchester United switch

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

0
Have your say

Here are today’s rumours from the world of football.

They include stories on David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.