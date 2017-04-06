Relegation would be a disaster for Nottingham Forest - Ben Osborn

Ben Osborn said it would be a “disaster” if Nottingham Forest were to be relegated from the Championship this season.

The Reds midfielder has backed the club to beat the drop as they prepare for the visit of high-flying Huddersfield Town to the City Ground on Saturday.

He said: “The players are confident we can get out of trouble. We have had a lot of possession and the style of play suits the players here.

“We just need to be brave on the ball, the players need to want to get on the ball and be confident with it.

“(Zach) Clough, (Chris) Cohen and I have almost had a free role in recent weeks and it is very difficult for teams to mark us and it is effective.

“We have got to take care of our games and see where we stand. We can’t control what the other teams do.”

He added: “Naturally we want to look at the other results but the gaffer has said to just focus on us and take it game-by-game.

“Mark (Warburton, manager) has given me freedom to drift in from the left and create space and he has given the squad confidence to get on the ball. We cannot let relegation happen. It would be a disaster and we just have to go out and put the performances in on the pitch.”

Warburton is yet to get a win as Forest manager following his appointment on March 14 prior to the East Midlands Derby against Derby County.

The Reds drew that game and went on to pick up a point at Preston last Saturday before defeat at Wolves on Tuesday night.

And, with fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers set to visit the City Ground on Good Friday, Osborn said it was a “big week” for their survival hopes.

“It is a big week and it’s good to be back playing at home,” said Osborn. “Our form has been good here and there is a lot to play for.

“Huddersfield are a good team, especially away, but I think their style of play will suit us and we will take the game to them.

“We surprised Preston massively, the same with Derby, and when we are on top we need to take advantage and we will be alright.

“We enjoy the style of play. We are coming off the pitch feeling happy with how we are playing and we just need to get the results.”

Osborn added: “I am happy being fit for the whole season so far and playing in every game and I want to carry that on for the rest of the season.”