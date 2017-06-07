Prolific striker Wood signs for Rainworth

Rainworth MW manager Craig Denton has recruited his first player to the Northern Counties East League club for the 2017/18 season.

Prolific Pontefract Collieries striker Chris Wood has committed to joining the Wrens as Denton looks to build a strong squad in readiness for the new campaign.

The 31-year-old scored 23 goals last season to help Pontefract to promotion from Division One to the Premier Division. He has Evo-Stik League experience with Buxton, Belper Town, Ossett Town and Frickley Athletic, as well as turning out for both Hallam and Parkgate in the NCEL.

A thrilled Denton said: “I have always rated Woody highly, and have been a big admirer of both his work rate and his ability to score goals.”