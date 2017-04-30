Player ratings: How Martin Shaw rated the Stags players against Portsmouth

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has give us his player ratings for the Stags side who lost 1-0 to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Alex MacDonald caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating.

Kean 7 - One good save from Naismith. Otherwise had little to do.

White 7 - Good game. Got forward well in the second half.

Bennett 7 - Missed a chance early on. Defended well throughout.

Pearce 7 - Another battling performance.

Benning 7 - Some good attacking in the second half.

Collins 7 - Good game. One outstanding run forward.

Whiteman 7 - One good shot, one super cross for MacDonald’s header. Good ball forward for Coulthirst in the first half.

Byrom 7 - Some good set pieces.

MacDonald 8 - Outstanding second half, absolutely gave his all, typified by winning both contested drop-balls. Like a terrier. Finishing let him down including one great chance from a header. One piece of sloppy play in the first half gifted Portsmouth a chance.

Coulthirst 6.5 - Some great approach play and turns, but missed a few chances.

D.Rose 6.5 - The foul on him should have resulted in a red card. Two weak shots at the keeper, and a header over the bar.

Subs:

Green (for Collins, 68 mins) - Missed a golden chance.

Taft (for D. Rose, 83 mins).

Hoban (for MacDonald, 86 mins).

