Paling and Fox leave Clipstone as Cotton takes over first team duties

Dave Paling has stepped down as chairman of Clipstone FC on the same day Billy Fox resigned as first team manager.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon via the club’s official website which stated Paling’s resignation was due to “business and personal commitments”.

It read: “The committee would like to place on record their total appreciation for Dave’s brilliant support for the club over the last few seasons.

“Not only has Dave provided financial backing but he has also tirelessly undertaken the many numerous jobs required at a non-league club like Clipstone and was usually the last to leave the ground, many hours after the completion of a match.

“As a result of the above development and as already communicated, Billy Fox tendered his resignation as first team manager. This is a totally amicable decision to go our separate ways.

“Clipstone FC committee thank Billy and his players for their efforts this season and wish them well for the future.”

Former Cobras player Ian Cotton has since been appointed as Fox’s successor.

Clipstone-born Cotton won the reserves league during his one season with them and is likely to assemble a first team squad mainly of local players to fulfil the remaining NCEL fixtures.

A further statement read: “Many people have come forward over the last ten days to express support for non-league football continuing in Clipstone.

“It is now vital that local people show their support by coming to watch the team against Garforth Town on Saturday 21 January. We would also welcome more assistance at the ground on match days. Please speak to a committee member if you feel you can assist in any way.”