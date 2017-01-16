OPINION: ‘Nottingham Forest will live on, Mr Al Hasawi’

What a 24 hours for Forest fans, with the proposed takeover of the club falling through and Fawaz Al Hasawi sacking yet another manager.

My brother hit the nail on the head when he likened the failed takeover to being relegated, it does indeed feel like the League One freefall of 2005 all over again.

However, there’s an uncomfortable element to this latest move by Mr Al-Hasawi; simply because he’s still in charge. Remarkably, some people are laying the blame for the breakdown at the feet of John Jay Moores, which is absolute nonsense in my opinion.

The facts of the proposed takeover are indeed sketchy to say the least, with various figures being thrown about for the sale of the club, ranging from £15-25m.

It has been reported that the American consortium required only a signature from Forest’s Kuwaiti owner way back in December, but nothing ever seems that straight forward with Fawaz.

As if by magic he disappeared into thin air. Does that sound like a man that wanted the deal to proceed?

The big question is why? Well, here’s my take on it. I honestly believe that Fawaz Al-Hasawi is deliberately destabilising the club, in an attempt to punish the fans for daring to question him.

If he communicated with the supporters via the correct channels it needn’t have ever come to this. Some of the abuse he’s received on Twitter is simply unacceptable, but for the most part it’s been hard but fair questioning.

If he’d have shown his face a bit more in public, I can’t help but feel the whole situation would not have escalated to this.

It’s not nice to say, but it’s a blessing that Philippe Montanier has been relieved of his duties whilst the ownership debacle took place - at least we have a chance of staying up now.

I promise that you’ll see an improvement in the players from here onwards, because I believe they had lost faith in him a long while ago.

People are saying that the Frenchman was unlucky and that he didn’t have a chance whilst all of this was going on but I disagree; however, he’s a nice guy and I wish him well.

He was another bad choice by owner but it’s reassuring to know that Gary Brazil will be deputising once again. He will have the full support of the fans.

Montanier signed off with a respectable result, and only a second clean sheet of the season.

The performance wasn’t great but the inclusion of Ben Brereton and Toby Edser on the bench gave the supporters hope for the transition into the Brazil era. The game itself was a scrappy one which lacked any real quality but it’s a point from which to build on.

So, what next for a club with no finance director, no director of football, no CEO and quite frankly no ambition?

I’d say it’s extremely doubtful that JJ Moores will table another bid despite the fact that he’s still in the country, although stranger things have happened in the past.

The future is far from bright and it’s hard to imagine anyone in their right mind who would want to work for this owner, especially one that can’t even pay you on time, if at all.

People are quick to point out that if he recoups his loan to the club that we’ll go into administration and possibly cease trading. I feel there is a lot of truth in that.

I’ve seen rallying calls for a proposed protest before the Bristol City game next week, I’m surprised it’s taken so long to be fair.

One very useful way of getting our voices heard is the Supporters’ Trust. Now is the time to sign up and fight for YOUR club.

My concerned comments about Fawaz destabilising Nottingham Forest are deadly serious. But for the players and the caretaker manager, let’s get behind the ‘boys from Brazil’.

I was fortunate enough to get on national radio at the weekend, telling Tony Cascarino and Georgie Bingham what a perceived charlatan Fawaz Al-Hasawi really is.

Talksport is the biggest sports radio station in the world so it’s fair to say that the conduct of our owner didn’t go unnoticed. I will of course tag Mr Al-Hasawi in this blog on Twitter but I doubt that he’ll give it a read.

But just in case, here’s a parting message for you sir.

Regardless of administration, relegation to the Conference, embargo or homelessness; Nottingham Forest will be here long after you’ve gone. I promise that WE WILL GET YOU OUT OF OUR CLUB!