Search

OPINION: Gary Rowett needs to do better at Derby County

IN PICTURE: Derby County manager Gary Rowett. SPORT: LEAD: Nottingham Forest v Derby County. Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Saturday, 18th March 2017. MARK FEAR - MARK FEAR PHOTOGRAPHY. CONTACT markfearphotographer@outlook.com (+44) 753 977 3354
IN PICTURE: Derby County manager Gary Rowett. SPORT: LEAD: Nottingham Forest v Derby County. Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Saturday, 18th March 2017. MARK FEAR - MARK FEAR PHOTOGRAPHY. CONTACT markfearphotographer@outlook.com (+44) 753 977 3354

Derby County season-ticket holder Joe Lightfoot says anythign but the play-offs will be a failed season for the Rams.

And the University of Derby football journalism student also thinks it will be the end of Gary Rowett.