O’Neill hopes to stay on after securing safety

After his 10th season with Alfreton Town, Russ O’Neill hopes to remain at the club for an 11th – as manager.

The man who took over when long-term gaffer Nicky Law departed for Burnley earlier in the season, admits it was disappointing to ‘stumble’ over the line to National League North safety.

But given that his remit was to keep the Reds in the division, he can consider it job done for the 2016/17 campaign.

And he’s in no mood to end his love affair with the club.

“I’d love to still be here, I’ve got to speak to the chairman and see what his thinking is,” he said after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Nuneaton to close the season.

“He’s told me to just keep going and get us over the line.

“Whatever his decision is I’m Alfreton through and through, this is the end of my 10th season now.

“I’ve done what he’s asked us to do, I’m proud of that.

“We’ve done the job and that’s it.”

Saturday’s thriller left Alfreton seven points clear of the drop in 18th position.

It’s now how O’Neill wanted to conclude the season.

“We’ve stumbled over the line so it’s a bit of a disappointing end to the season,” he said.

“If you end the season well you think you’ve got momentum going into next season.

“I’m like every other Alfreton fan, I want to see us win every game and I want to see us win every tackle and header and when we don’t I don’t like it.

“The injuries to key players definitely haven’t helped.

“I don’t think any club at this level could afford to have nine out before kick-off, draft an academy lad in and him pull up before warm-up.

“We’ve earned those points, no one gave them to us.”