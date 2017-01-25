Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust submit application to safeguard City Ground

Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust has submiited an application to register The City Ground as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) to Rushcliffe Borough Council.

The Trust says achieving ACV status would protect Forest’s historic stadium with a range of safeguarding measures similar to other iconic English football grounds such as St. James’ Park, Ewood Park and Old Trafford.

While the stadium itself is part of the football club’s assets the land upon which it is built is owned under freehold by Nottingham City Council.

Council leader Jon Collins said: “Nottingham Forest is part of this city’s rich heritage and a vital part of our community.

“Not only are we delighted to support The City Ground being submitted to the Asset of Community Value register but we would also add our commitment that the land upon which this iconic stadium is built will never be sold without the active and overwhelming support of the fans.”

Elliott Stanley, on behalf of Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust, added: “This is a key safeguarding measure for the future of our football club.

“With our membership now live and having already seen hundreds of members join up we have a huge wealth of skills to call upon to continue to push further initiatives forward.

“Anyone who has not already done so can sign up to join the movement at www.nffctrust.org.”