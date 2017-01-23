Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust: Determined to be heard as membership launched

Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust is determined to be heard.

That’s the message from interim chairman Richard Antcliff as the Trust launched its membership on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 fans had registered an interest as it launched and within 24 hours membership figures had surpassed 500.

Mr Antcliff said: “Given the current turmoil facing the club, there has never in our history been a more important time for the loyal fans of this iconic football club to be listened to.

“We do not underestimate the challenges we face in establishing constructive dialogue with the current regime, but we are determined to be heard.

“The more people we can get involved, the more we offer our skills and raise our voices, then the stronger the Trust will be. We have the potential to speak on behalf of all fans, if we join together we can make a real positive difference to the future of our club.”

The Trust is affiliated to Supporters Direct and is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority. It is a democratic and not-for-profit organisation.

Elections to the board will take place before the end of the current season. In the meantime, once the launch period is over, members will be consulted to help determine short-term priorities.

Mr Antcliff added: “We need to hear from all members so we know what they think, our objective is to be a voice which represents the views of the widest possible fan base and so we will be consulting you.

“As a member you will get the chance to tell us what you think at meetings, debate forums and via online surveys.”

There is an annual fee of £12 and in return its members will receive a numbered share certificate, regular newsletter, access to exclusive member-only events, opportunity to attend and vote at AGM/EGMs and the opportunity to stand for board election.

Membership is now open via nffctrust.org.