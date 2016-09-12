Wrens are savaged by the Lions as FA Vase hopes end

Rainworth Miners Welfare were guilty of providing too many gifts to visitors Heanor Town on Saturday as the Lions ran out 4-1 winners in the FA Vase first qualifying round.

Both sides went into the game having had indifferent starts to the season, but it was Central Midlands League South side Heanor that emerged victorious.

Action from Rainworth Miners Welfare (in white) against Heanor Town on Saturday in the FA Vase, Heanor running out 4-1 winners. All photos by Anne Shelley.

Heanor Town had the better of the early exchanges and Rainworth were lucky in the fifth minute when Nathan Benger headed wide when well placed.

But just three minutes later a good passage of Heanor play saw Joe Shaw set up Kieran Debrouwer and he finished well to give them the lead.

Matt Sykes went close for the Wrens on 12 minutes and Danny Claridge’s cross was inches from Brad Holmes, while at the other end keeper Ben Townsend turned a Benger effort past the post.

On 36 minutes Rainworth thought they had equalised when from Claridge free-kick Sykes had the ball in the net only for it be ruled offside.

Rainworth then went further behind on 44 minutes when a Heanor shot deflected to Elliott Reeves and he wasted no time in doubling the score.

Sykes saw another effort ruled out for offside after the break and any chance Rainworth had of rescuing the game went when on 54 minutes as they gifted Debrouwer the ball and he made no mistake.

Rainworth almost pulled a goal back from Declan Brewin’s corner but Ryan Booker’s header went just over.

Heanor still pressed and Townsend saved Scott Staniland’s effort and Matt Harris put his effort well over.

Rainworth did pull a goal back on 76 minutes when a good Brewin break and cross was hit home by Aaron Moxam.

Townsend denied Debrouwer with a fine save and Brewin’s shot flashed inches wide for Rainworth, but in the dying seconds Debrouwer showed his class by beating a couple of defenders and placing his shot into the bottom corner for his hat-trick.

Rainworth: Townsend; Ludlam; Claridge; Hutchinson; Cheeseman; Booker; Holmes; Buxton; Moxam; Brewin; Matt Sykes. Subs (not used): Wankiewiscz; Clarke; Widdowson.

Ref: James Fox. Att: 85.