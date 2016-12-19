Watson’s crucial finish is elementary for Tevie

Brett Watson struck the only goal of the game as Teversal defeated Westella and Willerby to open up a gap between Tevie and the bottom of Division One of the Northern Counties East League.

With Westella in the second relegation place, three places and four points behind Teversal before kick-off, it was a typical six-pointer.

So Watson’s strike was crucial, taking the hosts seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Now Teversal now go into two important games over Christmas with Ollerton Town — who also have 24 points — knowing they have an opportunity to climb the table.

On a heavy pitch, the initial exchanges were cautious and it took 12 minutes for goalmouth action to arrive when Teversal keeper Josh Turton did well to save a Wood header at the foot of the post.

The scare appeared to ignite the Tevie Boys, who then had the better possession.

James McCann’s finish was touched wide by advancing Westella keeper Exall, before a speculative 35-yard effort from Dave Cockerill was narrowly off-target.

On the stroke of half-time Teversal were rewarded for their positive play. David Cockerill controlled a Mark Camm free kick with his back to goal, his turn and shot were blocked, but the striker picked out Watson to finish from 16 yards.

In the second half the Tevie defence, well marshalled by Mark Camm, denied the visitors any opportunity to level.

At the other end, Khyle Sargent’s header was cleared off the line and Kurt Bamford fired against the bar.