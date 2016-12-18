Ton-up for Bolsover, but point dropped

Black Dragon Badges North Division leaders FC Bolsover reached 100 goals for the season, but were pegged back by two late strikes from Appleby Frodingham in a 3-3 draw.

Nathan Watson put Frod ahead in the first minute before an own goal and a Josh Scully penalty gave Bolsover an interval lead.

Josh Thomas extended the advantage, but goals in the closing minutes from Jaime Ture and Michael Gray rescued a point for the hosts.

Alex Airey’s hat-trick inspired Tideswell United’s 4-1 home win against Bilsthorpe. Craig Gould was on target for the visitors.

Welbeck Lions lost out in the clash between the bottom two as visitors Dinnington Town won 2-1 at Welbeck Lions. Ash Draper’s late penalty was only a consolation for Lions.