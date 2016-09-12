Ten-man Westella frustrate Shirebrook in 3-3 draw

Shirebrook Town were left frustrated by ten-man Westella as they drew 3-3 on Saturday.

The game started with both teams creating chances but it was the visitors who took the lead in the 12th minute through Daniel Moore.

However, they weren’t ahead for long as Will Wraith levelled the scores in the 15th minute and Shirebrook then took the lead in the 28th minute when Mark Robinson was played in and gave Shirebrook the lead.

Westella got themselves level in the 32nd minute through Alex Wood, however Wood’s afternoon was brought to a swift end when after a poorly-timed tackle on Oliver Grady the ref was left with no option but to issue a straight red and the teams went in level at the break.

Shirebrook had the better of the opening minutes in the second-half and made it pay in the 52nd minute when Jack Hague’s shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

Once again the ten men fought back as Lewis Andrew’s free-kick found the top corner and left Jack Dennison in the Shirebrook net with no chance.

As the game wore on Shirebrook pushed forward but couldn’t find a goal and had to settle for a point.

Shirebrook travelled to Pontefract Collieries on Tuesday and host Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday.