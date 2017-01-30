Super Selston stretch their lead on big day at the top

On a crucial afternoon for the title race in the Central Midlands League’s South Division, leaders Selston emerged with broad smiles after yet another win.

With the four teams directly behind them in the table playing each other, it was important that Selston kept up their momentum, so a 4-0 hammering of Blidworth Welfare was just the ticket.

Dominic Airey gave them the lead in the 16th minute before second-half goals from Kane Hempshall, a Ben Moore penalty and Sean Gregory eased the top dogs to their 16th league success of the campaign. Selston also stretched their lead at the top to seven points because second-placed Eastwood Community slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to third-placed South Normanton.

The Shiners were ahead from the second minute, courtesy of an own goal, and that’s how it stayed until five minutes from the end when Tom Lewis converted a penalty to double the lead. Eastwood’s consolation goal, a Jack Smith spot-kick, came too late.

In the day’s other big clash, Sherwood Colliery went above fourth-placed Hucknall Town by beating them 2-1. Jordan Harris gave them an early lead and after Matt Brian had levelled on 55, Liam Theakstone hit the winner ten minutes from time.