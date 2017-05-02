Super Selston complete CML double

Two very late goals saw champions Selston pip Hucknall Town 2-0 to complete a memorable Central Midlands League double on Sunday.

Having retained their South Division title, goals by Carl Moore (88 minutes) and Wayne Cooke (90+4 minutes) saw Selston home in the League Cup final at Alfreton Town FC’s Impact Arena.

Selston manager Craig Weston celebrates at the final whistle.

Now they are awaiting ground grading approval to move up to Step 6 football in the Eastern Counties League.

“It’s absolutely amazing – a great achievement,” beamed boss Craig Weston.

“Just winning the league on its own was good enough but doing the double is something else. Everyone is pleased as punch.

“It’s the first time we have won the double and I believe it’s also the first time a team has won the Central Midlands League title back to back.

“Winning the title for a second time was hard enough on its own as your cards are marked.

“We were a bit of an unknown team last year and we managed to do it. But right from the word go this season you are a scalp for people. It’s a lot harder the second time around.

“It has been a much harder league too with competition from other sides. Sherwood, Hucknall and Eastwood were all really strong. That has made it such a good league to win again. So to win the cup final as well was superb.”

On the final, he said: “It was cagey. Obviously no one wants to give anything away or concede early doors. The conditions played a part – it was quite blustery on the day and we were struggling to get it out our half in the first half.

“Near the end of the first half we had a couple of breakaway chances we could have done better with.

“I thought we defended absolutely superbly. The back four and the keeper were fantastic. Then the chances started to come.

“Hucknall had a lot of pressure, they are a really strong outfit. They put plenty of balls into areas without really troubling us. I don’t think there was any stags of the game where I thought they were going to open us up.”

He added: “When the first goal went in I think there were only about four minutes to go, which was a great time to score.

“They pushed forward a bit more to try to salvage something and we caught them again.

“We have played better at certain stages of this season. But in a cup final all you think about is winning it.”

Having missed out on moving up a league last season due to their ground not being up to standard, Selston are confident this time they will be able to move up to Step 6 football in the East Midlands Counties League.

Weston explained: “The work has all been done. We had some league representatives come down and told us what we needed to do to get into Step 6.

“All those jobs have been ticked off, and I think the finances for the floodlights are quickly dropping into place. So I think everything is now in place to move up.

“Hopefully, touch wood, that will now be the case.”

He added: “The East Midlands Counties – Kimberley and South Normanton are in there. It’s a really strong league with a lot of good local sides in there.

“There is a fair bit of travelling too but not as bad as what you might think.

“I am hoping to add four or five to the squad and strengthen it in all departments and get ready for another good season, wherever we are. I never get bored of this winning lark.”