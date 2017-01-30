Striker Radford’s timely treble spares Teversal blushes

A superb second-half hat-trick by striker Josh Radford spared the potential blushes of Teversal against bottom-of-the-table no-hopers Nostell Miners Welfare.

Nostell arrived at Carnarvon Street after only two wins and 11 points from 30 games in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s First Division. And they had leaked more than 100 goals.

But at half-time, they led 1-0 and were on the verge of an upset before Radford’s treble dragged the hosts out of the mire and eased them towards a 4-2 victory.

Nostell took full advantage of a lethargic opening to the game by Teversal, and went ahead in the 24th minute when a clumsy challenge by Jason Gregory brought down Luke Gordon for a penalty that Connor Prestley converted.

Teversal struck a post just before the break and finally levelled six minutes into the second half when Radford smahsed home at the back stick after Dave Cockerill’s corner had been flicked on by Tom Laister.

Three minutes later, Cockeril volleyed the home side ahead through a cluster of players, and then the game’s turnaround was completed when Radford headed home a cross by Gregory to make it 3-1.

The frontman seemed to have squandered his chance of a treble when missing a 66th minute penalty, which was saved by ‘keeper Max Dearnley. But he wasn’t to be denied and rammed home an inch-perfect cross by Kurtis Bamford on 85 before a consolation goal for the plucky visitors when Aaron Fell followed up after Josh Turton had saved yet another spot-kick.