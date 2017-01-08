Shirebrook Town secure first win of 2017

Shirebrook secured their first win of 2017 after defeating Campion FC 1-0.

Town had the better of the opening 20 minutes and enjoyed lots of possession without creating many chances.

It wasn’t until mid-way through the half when the first big chance of the game fell to Campion top scorer Eli Hey, but he failed to find the target.

Mitchell Dunn looked the brightest attacking spark for Shirebrook going close to breaking the deadlock a number of times.

Robinson, Smyth and Hill all went close but the sides went in level at the break.

The second half started the way the first finished with Shirebrook having most of the ball and creating most of the chances but again the chances were coming and going.

But, in the 62nd minute, Crownshaw shot was blocked by the defender and it rebounded to Dunn who found the bottom corner.

Shirebrook looked to push forward for the second goal, with Robinson and Smyth both going close to finding it.

Shirebrook’s defence stayed strong in the final 10 minutes as Town held on for the win.