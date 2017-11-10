Shirebrook boss Camm predicts ‘difficult’ derby with Ollerton

Shirebrook Town manager Rob Camm will not be underestimating Ollerton Town in Saturday’s derby.
Camm & Co make the trip to 16th-placed Ollerton in the NCEL Division One looking to bounce back from midweek defeat to New Mills in the Derbyshire Senior Cup.
Camm said: “We are back in league action tomorrow looking to keep on a good run.
“It will be a very difficult task as local derbies always are. Ollerton are a difficult proposition for anyone at home and I’m sure there will be a big crowd in attendance backing both teams.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the club and spent a fair few games down there last season. We know what challenge lies ahead and I’m sure the lads will be up for it.”
