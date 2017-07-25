Reds run Premier League Burnley close in friendly

Alfreton Town delivered another encouraging pre-season display on Saturday, this time against a Burnley XI featuring several first team players.

The Premier League side, managed by Sean Dyche, included the likes of Tom Heaton, Tendayi Darikwa, Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Andre Gray and Jonathan Walters.

Gray, last at the Impact Arena during his days at Luton Town, showed his quality with a hat-trick for the Clarets against the impressive Reds.

And Alfreton gave a good account of themselves, displaying several movements of one-touch passing, to the approval of the loyal home faithful.

After weathering an early storm, the Reds went a goal up when a Ryan Jennings free-kick picked out the run of Tom Allan to glance a header into the net.

It gave the hosts a boost going into the break but Gray quickly levelled proceedings, playing a quick one-two with his strike partner and calmly slotting past Chris Elliott.

Chris Sharp lived up to his surname with a fine finish, reacting first to a loose ball in the box, to power a shot past Heaton to give Alfreton the lead once more. There was an element of fortune over Gray’s and Burnley’s second; the striker going to ground in the box with minimal contact under the attentions of Luke Shiels.

Gray converted the resulting spot kick with equally minimal of fuss before going on to complete his hat-trick 11 minutes from the 90 after Cork slotted him through.

Alfreton starting XI: Elliot, Topliss, Allan, Platt, Shiels, Priestley, Jennings, Disley, Westcarr, Sharp, Johnson. Named subs: Morrison, Marshall, McGowan, Robertson, Snodin, Bickett (T), Diawara (T).

Attendance: 385.