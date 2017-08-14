Prims punish below-par Teversal

An under-par performance from visitors Teversal allowed Graham Street Prims to pick up their first points of the season with a comfortable 2-1 victory in their East Midlands Counties League Premier Division clash on Saturday.

After a slow start, Sanders’ free kick for Prims found Morrow to head back across the Teversal six yard box, but the visitors guarded their goal in an assured manner in the first attack of note.

The swirling strong breeze was a hindrance to both sides with one pass holding up and the next being over-hit, making for a scrappy affair.

On 19 minutes the hosts took the lead after a needless free kick was conceded by the visitors out towards their right and midway in their half.

Sanders stepped up to whip an innocuous low free kick that somehow found its way into the penalty area where Joss Walmsley guided an effort that was slow and spinning out of the reach of Turton to spin in close to the post to the delight of Prims.

Dean Short was looking for a reaction from his Tevie troops, who at best had been lacklustre.

They started to have a little more possession but without any creating any pressure on the hosts.

However, on 34 minutes Prims deservedly doubled their lead when Ball’s long punt found Dallison.

His csuperb first touch saw the striker turn and break away to leave Lavelle in his wake as he broke to clinically finish past the stranded Turton with an excellent individual effort that turned out to be the highlight of the game.

Prims were quite pleased to maintain that lead and simply put numbers behind the ball, waiting for the misplaced pass to clear their lines while looking dangerous on the break.

The disappointing thing for the visitors was they didn’t appear to have any urgency or creativeness to create something different with Bamford having an effort blocked after the home side failed to clear the initial free kick.

The second half started much brighter for Teversal with Bamford and Fletcher having efforts from distance in the early exchanges.

But they failed to test Sharpe in the home goal with Prims happy to sit back and hit the visitors on the break.

The lack of adventure from Prims saw the half soon drift into a low-tempo affair similar to a pre-season game.

The fact was the weather wasn’t that hot and the game was far more than a pre-season game added up to low entertainment value.

The game became scrappy with both sides committing numerous fouls and unacceptable jostling.

On 68 minutes Teversal’s Cockerill received the ball in a dangerous area. The substitute couldn’t get the ball out of his feet to have a go but did pick out Bamford, who managed to get a shot away that cleared the bar.

Teversal caused the home side some concerns when they failed to clear Bamford’s free kick. Bamford broke into the penalty area but guided his effort wide.

That was followed by Marrows going down under a Bacon challenge that could and possibly should have been a penalty.

The unsporting behaviour then finally had a casualty.

Thankfully it wasn’t for an injury when Scard’s dangerous challenge on McCann saw the ball spin away with McCann then making a rash challenge on Johnson.

As the Tevie man stood over Johnson, Ball took the law into his own hands by pushing and throwing a punch at McCann.

After the melee settled the referee had no option but to award a red card to Ball and McCann picked up a yellow for the dangerous challenge.

The game moved into added on time and, with the loss of Ball from the home side’s defence seeing them under more pressure, they had an air of desperation about them.

That was added to when in the second minute of five added on, Cockerill’s corner found Wilkinson to guide a headed effort across Sharpe and in at the far post to make it 2-1.

But the game finished without any notable events or threat to deny Prims their first three points of the season.

In a poor game by any standard, Teversal were taught a lesson that if you don’t turn up, you will get beat.

That is what happened in a game that will soon fade from the memory of all who witnessed it.

Teversal return to Carnarvon Street to face Blaby & Whetstone Athletic in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night with a 7.45pm kick off.

GRAHAM STREET PRIMS: Keaton Sharpe, Joss Walmsley (Morgan Hallas 75), Oliver Ball, Jak Kenworthy, Jordan Kelly, George Johnson, Jordan Sanders, James Gladwin (Toby McCabe 51), Kurt Dallison, Kevin Morrow, Brad Scard. Subs Not Used; Callum Holler.

TEVERSAL: Josh Turton, Luke Bacon, James Travis, Tom Laister, Sam Lavelle, Brett Watson, James McCann, Matt Wilkinson, Danny Fletcher (Dave Cockerill 63), Josh Radford (Joe Geeson 63), Kurt Bamford. Subs Not Used; Dean Short, Craig Charlesworth.

REFEREE: Mehul Karia.

ATTENDANCE: 42.

TEVERSAL MAN OF MATCH: Kurt Bamford.