Ollerton Town punished for wasteful finishing

Two goals in six second half minutes saw 10-man Armthorpe Welfare run out 2-0 winners over Ollerton Town.

Ollerton were hoping to build on last week’s home win over Nostell Miners Welfare away at mid-table Armthorpe on Saturday.

But, despite creating several chances to register a goal - particularly in the first half, Ollerton returned empty-handed.

It was Moziah Selassie and Gary Collier who did the damage for the hosts as they moved to 11th in the NCEL Division One table.

A cross from Selassie was fumbled into his own net by young Ollerton keeper Jack Dickens, who up until this point had showcased great shot stopping abilities.

Ollerton appeared to be slightly deflated after conceding this goal and coach Jordan Wildey referenced in the post match interview that Ollerton lost their shape.

Only six minutes after the first goal, Armthorpe doubled their advantage after Collier’s low free-kick found its way past Dickens. The referee initially ruled the goal out as the free kick was indirect but after consolation with his linesman, the man in the middle awarded goal stating that Dickens got the final touch.

In the final moments of the match Darran Mansaram was sent off for Armthorpe after an altercation with Sam West. Mansaram appeared to grab the substitute by the throat and was shown a red card.

Ollerton face Radcliffe Olympic in the Notts Senior Cup on Wednesday night.