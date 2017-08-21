Ollerton Town continue brilliant start to NCEL campaign

Ollerton Town continued their winning start to the season on Saturday, dispatching of Brigg Town 3-0 despite playing the majority of the game with ten men.

Kyle Ludlow headed the home side into an early lead before Captain Sam Stretton was shown a straight red card before half time. Despite the man disadvantage, Ollerton still had the better of proceedings and goals by Kyle Clarkson and Lewis Bingham in the second period secured them the win.

Brigg began the game looking to play long balls over the top of the Ollerton defence but the strong wind was proving to be a disadvantage, the ball rolling out of play more times than not.

With their first chance of the game, Ollerton took the lead. Lewis Bingham got in down the left and he crossed for Kyle Ludlow who expertly diverted his free header across goal and past Thomas Cooke in the Brigg goal.

Brigg had a few half chances from range which failed to find the target before Ollerton were reduced to ten. The ball just ran away from Sam Stretton and as he dived to win it back, the referee was quick to blow for a foul and show the Ollerton man a straight red. Stretton claimed it was a harsh decision, as did the Ollerton faithful near that end of the field but there was no changing the referee’s mind and Ollerton were now facing a tough test of character for the remainder of the game.

Five minutes after the restart, Ollerton had a great chance to score a second. Kyle Clarkson flicked the ball on for namesake Ludlow and his close range volley was saved well, low down by Cooke.

Moments later though, Ollerton did score again. A corner in wasn’t properly dealt with by the Brigg defence and Kyle Clarkson scored a brilliant overhead kick from just underneath the bar.

Ollerton continued to have the better of the chances and looked the more likely to score. Gavin King saw an attempted lob saved before Ludlow fired straight at Cooke.

King was proving to be a thorn in the side of the Brigg defence since joining proceedings as a second half substitute and he nearly added a third for his team, dragging a shot wide of the upright before flicking a header just off target.

Brigg came close to clawing a goal back late on, Ryan Thompson saw his curling effort tipped over by Scott Gretton before David Dean smashed a shot straight at Gretton after trying to beat the Ollerton stopper at his near post.

Gary Armstrong, another second half substitute for Ollerton, smashed a shot over the bar after being teed up by Sean Dickinson but with ten minutes to go, Ollerton added a third to kill the game off. Lewis Bingham was slipped through and he was composed enough to slot the ball home despite being under pressure from a Brigg defender.

Ahead of a tough looking week that includes away trips to Campion and Rossington Main, Ollerton will have been delighted to pick up another three points as they look to secure their safety in the Northern Counties East League as soon as possible.