New era set to begin at Shirebrook Town

It’s so far been a summer of change at Shirebrook Town as they prepare for the 2017/18 season.

Town finished fifth from bottom in NCEL Division One last season, with manager Karl Colley relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign.

But since then a new chairman has been installed as well as a new management team, wiht new sponsors also on board for the coming season.

Cliff Richard Thomas has taken over as chairman, while Rob Camm is the new manager and will be assisted by Jamie Allan and Gavin Saxby.

Camm said: “It’s been a whirlwind six weeks since taking on the role. We have been busy targeting players that we feel are the right kind of characters and that we believe we need going forward in making sure the football club gains a new identity and also some much needed stability.”

New chairman Thomas is aiming to rebuild the club from the foundations which includes building relationships with the local junior teams, the introduction of a new reserve team and also improving the facilities at Langwith Road to improve the match day experience for the fans and visiting supporters.

Supporters and volunteers within the community have been working hard on revamping the ground by painting, giving the changing rooms a lift and weeding around the ground.

Work has recently started on the pitch as the playing surface wasn’t of a good standard last season but with the work that has been sanctioned to take place it is hoped Shirebrook should have a quality surface by the opening game of the new season.

General manager Kev Chappell and secretary Aimee Radford have been working hard behind the scenes to help the club secure sponsorship with local companies.

Sport Direct have agreed to become the club’s main sponsor which is a huge boost for the club moving forward. They will be supplying the club’s first team and reserves with home and away kits, tracksuits and training kits.

Further sponsorship deals are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Camm added: “The support and messages we have received since our appointment was announced has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support.

“We are confident going forward we can produce a team that can match all the hard work that is going on at the club and also give the fans something back after a few tough seasons at the club.”