New era gets under way at the Cobras

It was all change at Clipstone on Saturday with a new management team, a new look off the field and 14 new players on it.

Former Cobras player Ian Cotton took over as manager after the resignation of manager Billy Fox. Chairman Dave Paling stood down for business and personal commitments.

The club said it would fulfil its remaining Northern Counties East League Premier Division fixtures.

In a statement, the club thanked Paling, saying: “Not only has Dave provided financial backing, but he has tirelessly undertaken the many numerous jobs required at a non-league club and was usually the last to leave the ground, many hours after a match.”

The club also thanked Fox and his players, saying the decision to go their separate ways was amicable.

New Cobras’ boss Cotton’s dreams of a win in his first game were dashed by an impressive 15-minute goal rush as Garforth Town left the Worksop Van Hire Stadium with a 4-0 win.

Only keeper Andy Francis and Clipstone stalwart Rob Paling remained as the new-look side had the better of the opening half in front of a fine attendance of 125.

Clipstone pressed high and through the determination of right-back Ben Burbanks found Tim Gregory, who turned a defender and dinked the ball into the box for Max Curzon, but he just failed to connect.

The home side thought they had taken the lead from Gareth Curtis’ driven corner, but Luke Thomas’s header was ruled out for a foul.

The start of the second half saw several set-pieces for the hosts come to nothing, before a good counter-attacking solo run and effort from Garforth’s Hamilton was held by keeper Francis.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Turner found McMurrough who netted, despite appearing to be offside.

Clipstone fought back with their best spell of the game, but a remarkable save by Hagreen denied Max Curzon an equaliser.

The visitors’ keeper then kept out Keenan Leeds’s header from the resulting corner.

Simpson tapped in to make it 2-0 and Cotton responded with two attacking changes, playing the rest of the game with only three recognisable defenders.

But in the 63rd minute Kitson’s corner was flicked on for Hamilton to make it 3-0 at the far post. Six minutes later McCrum completed the scoring with a header.