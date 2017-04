AFC Mansfield grabbed the local bragging rights with a 5-0 victory over Clipstone FC.

Phil Buxton and Ollie Fearon struck in the first half and Ellis Wall, Grant Allott and Danny Williams added further goals in the second period.

Action from Saturday's game against AFC Mansfield and Clipstone. Mansfield's first goal scorer, Phil Buxton, (10) congratulates their second, Ollie Fearon.

The Bulls moved up to seventh place thanks to the derby win, while the Cobras, beaten for only the second time in seven matches, remained 16th.