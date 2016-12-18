Leaders march on after away success

Black Dragon Badges South Division table-toppers Selston won 2-1 at Hucknall Town thanks to two goals in the first 12 minutes from Wayne Cooke and Carl Moore.

Blidworth Welfare lost 6-2 to title chasers Eastwood Community, conceding after 28 seconds. Keenan Leeds levelled and Gaz Curtis hit a late consolation.

Sherwood Colliery and South Normanton were among the goals. Sherwood defeated Holbrook St Michaels 9-3 with Liam Carver (2), Jamie York, Jordan Pickering, Liam Theakstone (2), Liam Green and Steve Sowter on target.

South Normanton won 7-3 at Keyworth. Robert Gregory and Josh Hooley both scored twice for the Shiners and Charlie Holman, Joe Sparham and Rob Fretwell also netted.

Jamie Sleigh got a hat-trick for Mickleover RBL as they breezed to a 5-0 win over Teversal Reserves, Sam Tozer and David Moon also scored. Pinxton picked up a welcome three points at Southwell City. Josh Waldram’s 40th minute opener for Pinxton was cancelled out by a Niall Rodney goal on the hour, before the visitors’ winner camee from a Danny Evans penalty.