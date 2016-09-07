Frustration for Alfreton boss Law after another goals bonanza defeat

Alfreton Town boss Nicky Law was left scratching his head in disbelief after watching his side lose yet another goal thriller due to catastrophic individual errors last night.

The 5-3 defeat at Worcester City followed a 4-1 loss at Salford City and a 5-2 home defeat by Tamworth and means Alfreton have now conceded 29 goals in nine games yet managed to score 23 at the other end.

“Last night was pretty much how we’ve done lately again,” said Law

“We started off the game very well. We certainly deserved the lead and there looked to be only one winner. Then unfortunately we made an individual defensive error which cost us.

“They scored a good goal from a set play and we reacted to that and got back to 2-2. Then it only looked like one winner again.

“But unfortunately at the minute we’ve got a trait where every mistake is costing us.”

Aside of the silly errors, Law knows his side are actually playing well, creating a wealth of chances and scoring goals.

“We are playing well enough,” he said. “We have scored 23 goals in nine games, but conceded nearly 30.

“You’re never going to win a game of football conceding that amount of goals.

“Away from home last night if we’d conceded less than three we’d have won it. We went to Stockport, scored three and lost, we scored three against Fylde and lost. We just can’t keep doing it.

“There is no magic formula for it. We’ve got to stick with it and keep believing and cut out the individual mistakes.

“If we were getting beaten 4-0 or 5-0 then it would be a double whammy but we are scoring loads of goals.

“Last night we were one up and could have been 3-0 up in 10 minutes, then we get the setback due to the most basic of basic errors and get punished for it.

“Even late on we could have scored three, four, five goals.”

Law concedes it could be a mental issue with his players at the moment as they anticipate things going wrong.

He explained: “We’ve all been there. When you’re in a team that’s winning games you just believe you’re going to get that goal and you keep going.

“But on the flip side of that you can be in a team that’s just waiting for that one slap in the face. When it comes, you just go ‘here we go again’.”

Law certainly won’t be making wholesale changes for this weekend’s tough home clash with high-flying Harrogate Town, though may rest one or two out of the front line.

“I don’t need to change a lot of personnel, they are as good as anybody,” he said.

“Maybe I just need to take out a couple of individuals that are struggling with confidence, which is being compounded by making the same mistakes time after time after time. And they are so basic that they are almost unbelievable and you have to think ‘have I just seen that?’

“As a group we’ve got to stick together and come out of the other side of it.”

Alfreton sit 14th after nine games, already nine points off the play-offs pace and Law admitted: “This league this year is the toughest I’ve know it.

“You look at the top six or seven teams, your Fyldes, your Salfords, your Harrogates, they are all spending heavily, investing in good players.

“Even working your way back down, everyone has got a good solid team and you get punished for the mistakes you make.

“If we can’t stop making them then we maybe need to get someone in or rest someone up and take them out of it for a little bit to take the pressure off them and off the team.”