Former Chesterfield FC boss Nicky Law leaves Alfreton to take up youth recruitment role at Burnley

Alfreton Town Manager Nicky Law is set to leave the Reds to join Premier League Burnley as their Head of National Recruitment for the U17-23s.

Law, who has had 10 years in charge at Alfreton, will leave the Impact Arena at the start of February.

His last match as Reds’ boss will be the trip to Gainsborough Trinity on the 4th February.

Law, who managed Chesterfield between 2000 and 2001, said the move was simply too good to turn down.

“The offer came in and it was to start on February 1st but I’ve been allowed to stay with Alfreton until February 4th to allow a smooth transition,” he said. “It’s been an extremely tough decision for me, this club means a heck of a lot and I’ve been through so much, the highs and the lows.

“I’ve had such a great relationship with the xhairman who has been a great boss and a great friend to me outside football.

“I had a three hour conversation with Wayne explaining the situation and the offer from this club and in honesty I needed to think about the next 10 years and where I want to be.

“Being able to move to a club like Burnley and deal with national recruitment for young players and in turn develop young players was a great challenge for me and one I wanted to take on.

“I go with a really heavy heart, it’s been so tough to even think of leaving Alfreton, it’s been nearly ten years, ten years in May and this club is a part of me and I will never forget everything I’ve achieved. They say all good things must come to an end and it’s one of those things.

“I want to thank everyone, absolutely everyone at Alfreton, the chairman, Russ, all the players past and present it’s been a pleasure to work with you all.

“I want to thank every one of our supporters, your effort, your passion and your love for this club is tremendous. Thank you for supporting me throughout my time here. I leave after the Gainsborough Trinity match and I wish everyone all the best.”

Law is Alfreton’s longest serving manager and has spent this season rebuilding the club following relegation from the Conference Premier on the final day of the 2014/15 season.

He had kept the club at the top table of non-league football for four seasons after winning the Conference North title in 2010/11.

The richly-deserved title success followed two successive third place finishes in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons, with the Reds reaching the play-offs on both occasions, narrowly losing 2-1 to Fleetwood Town in the 2010 final.

Nicky was appointed Reds Boss in May 2007, after resigning his position at Buxton FC.

He had led the Bucks to promotion after winning the Northern Premier, Division One North title, also winning the President’s Cup.

Law’s departure from the Reds after the Gainsborough Trinity match will see Russ O’Neill take charge of the first team and he has freedom to choose his assistant.