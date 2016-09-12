FA Vase hoodoo strikes once again for Teversal

Blidworth Welfare produced a workmanlike performance to humiliate a lacklustre Teversal side that was simply out played by the Central Midlands League Black Dragon Division South outfit in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The visitors gained a well-deserved 1-0 victory by showing far more desire and commitment to repeat their feat of 2010 in knocking Tevie out of this national competition in their own back garden at the opening stage of the competition.

The writing was on the wall from minute one as Blidworth took control of the game and had their finishing been of a higher quality the game would have been over by half-time.

A cross from out on the right found Egginton to power an effort goalwards from seven yards that Sheppard was alert to save down to his right.

That was followed by a very strong penalty claim when Curzon took far too long to get his shot away after breaking into the penalty area to allow Fisher time to chase back and put in a heavy challenge, taking the ball and man to clear the danger.

The onslaught continued with Tim Gregory unleashing a fierce effort that Sheppard was equal to by standing tall to parry to safety.

The resulting corner saw Homer’s delivery find Taylor to head goalwards but the effort was straight at Sheppard.

On the quarter of an hour mark Curzon again wasted another golden opportunity when his header went high over the bar.

Gregory then hit the side netting with a header after Sheppard had failed to punch away a corner.

The last five minutes in the first half saw a bit of a flurry from the Tevie Boys with Cox and Mitchell combining to release Dickinson to slot home but the midfielder was adjudged to have mistimed his run and was denied by an offside flag.

There was to be the same outcome on the stroke of half-time when Dickinson found Mitchell in behind the visitors’ defence to lift his effort over the advancing keeper, but again the flag was raised as the ball nestled in the net.

The second-half turned out to be a total non-event and a littering of yellow cards that was more of a talking point than the awful game of football that was on show.

The only surprise over this period is how the visitors’ captain Charlie Taylor managed to stay on the park following some heavy challenges the referee appeared to ignore.

With the scores level at 90 minutes, extra-time would follow and in the opening period Teversal were able to apply some pressure, Blidworth keeper saving twice in a melee following a corner.

This was followed by Fletcher spreading the ball out to Macauley Short who cut in from the right to fire a shot across goal and wide of the far post.

The second period saw the balance change with Blidworth forcing the early corner and this time Teversal could only clear to just outside the penalty area and Ben Rogers was on hand to unleash an unstoppable effort into the top corner to trigger of celebrations of delight for the visitors as they finally took a deserved lead.

Blidworth saw the game out with spirited defending and looking a threat on the break, and will host Shirebrook Town on September 24.

Next up for Teversal is a game on Wednesday night (14th) in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League Division One when they travel to Lincolnshire to face Winterton Rangers with a 7:45pm kick off.