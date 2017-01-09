Cockerill’s double is not enough for Tevvie

Teversal twice led at Eccleshill United before losing their Northern Counties East League Division One match 3-2.

Dave Cockerill struck twice for the visitors before they were undone by two goals in four minutes.

Teversal should have been 1-0 up inside the first minute. Cockerill’s free kick hit the defensive wall and was half-cleared to the Teversal striker, whose second attempt picked out Brett Watson to strike the bar from six yards.

The near-miss prompted Eccleshill into action.

Three minutes later Alex Cusack came close to opening the scoring, picking the ball up on the left flank and driving inside before firing narrowly wide from 25 yards.

In the 24th minute, Eccleshill’s Luke Harrop rounded off a quick counter-attack with a shot that keeper Josh Turton tipped over for a corner.

At the other end a Carter Widdowson corner found Josh Radford unmarked at the far post, but the youngster placed his effort wide with veteran keeper Mark Bower struggling to get across to the effort.

Teversal continued to create opportunities. Radford fashioned space to pick out James McCann with a cross, but his volley went over.

United were made to pay for not turning possession into goalscoring opportunities when Teversal were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute after Matt Mathers was judged to have fouled McCann from behind.

Dave Cockerill sent Bower the wrong way from the spot for a half-time lead.

Within two minutes of the restart the home side levelled.

Bower’s goal kick was headed on by Chris Lever to Luke Harrop, who rounded the keeper to level.

Teversal went close to restoring their lead when a good cross by Tom Moody found McCann unmarked at the edge of the area, but his dipping volley went wide.

However, on the hour the visitors regained their advantage. Bower attempted to push away a cross to the front post, but inadvertently gave the ball to Cockerill who was left with an open net to score his second goal of the game.

In the 65th minute, United levelled for a second time. Lever created the opportunity as he burst between two players to lift the ball over the advancing Turton.

Three minutes later the home comeback was complete, courtesy of a rare Andy Cooper headed goal.

The midfielder found himself unmarked in the six-yard box from a corner, and did well to leap and plant an unstoppable header past the keeper.

TEVERSAL: Josh Turton, Carter Widdowson, Jason Dawson, Jason Gregory, Danny Thistlewaite (Macauley Short 74), Tom Moody (Kurt Bamford 60), Sean Dickinson, Brett Watson, Josh Radford, Dave Cockerill, James McCann.