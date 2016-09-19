Clipstone halt Pickering’s charge in goalless draw

Clipstone and Pickering played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw on Saturday in a game where real chances were at a premium.

The visitors have not been beaten away from home this season and after winning their previous four games presented a stiff challenge to the Cobras who were seeking to build on a 3-0 win over Barton Town.

The visitors had the better of the first half as the Clipstone front line struggled to hold on to the ball. However, Clipstone central defender Joe Austin was once again in outstanding form, ably supported by Chris Salt and ‘keeper Jamie Bailey.

For all their first-half possession, Pickering only forced two saves out of Bailey. The ‘keeper dived bravely at Ged Dalton’s feet to claim the ball after ten minutes and then made a good low save from the same player after 31 minutes.

Just before half time Nathan Forbes made a good run forward before setting up Josh Nodder. The Cobras’ leading scorer had time to check back and place a curling left foot shot but it was just wide of the target.

Clipstone had a good opening early in the second-half as Adam Shepherd’s long ball on 51 minutes that found Lee Whittington in space. The striker saw Pickering ‘keeper Toby Wells off his line but his attempted chip was over the bar.

Pickering were awarded a controversial free kick three minutes later after Shepherd appeared to win the ball on the edge of the box. Left back Joe Danby beat the wall with the resulting kick, forcing a good low save from Bailey low to his left.

The match continued to move from end to end as firstly Milner and Nodder combined to create a shooting chance for the latter that missed the target and then Ryan Blott headed wide for Pickering.

The two moments of real quality came in the later stages of the game. The Cobras nearly scored when a half volley from Ellis Wall from 30 yards was heading into the top corner until Wells tipped the ball over the bar at full stretch.

Pickering were then awarded another disputed free kick that was taken by Danby who hit the bar from 22 yards with six minutes remaining.

However, in the end neither side quite did enough to win the game and a draw was undoubtedly the fairest result.