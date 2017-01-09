Clipstone fall to Thackley league double

Ahead of their shock Northern Counties East League Premier Division resignation at the weekend, Clipstone lost to Thackley for the second time this season after again failing to capitalise on great chances, reports Jim McIntosh.

Clipstone, beaten 2-1 at The Worksop Van Hire Stadium, levelled in the second half through an Andrew Fox penalty before losing out.

Nathan Forbes in action for Clipstone FC

There were four changes to the side that lost at Worksop the previous Monday with George Milner, Steve McDonnell and James Ashmore dropping to the substitutes’ bench and Chris Fawcus unavailable. Nathan Forbes, Andrew Fox, Ellis Wall and Adam Shepherd all started in their places.

Clipstone started well and there was an early chance for Nathan Joynes from an Ellis Wall cross, but the striker was unable to get sufficient power behind his shot and it was easily dealt with by Thackley keeper Luke Wilson.

Wall had a even better chance in the fifth minute when a slide-rule pass from Keir Hannity left him one-on-one with Wilson, but his placed shot was wide of the post.

Those misses immediately proved costly when the visitors took the lead in the 13th minute as Joe Austin was caught in possession near his own area by Ryan Farrell. The latter crossed to Thackley’s top scorer, Daniel Broadbent, who drilled home from eight yards, giving Jamie Bailey no chance.

George Eustance then had another chance for the visitors when he beat three players, but his powerful shot was straight at Bailey.

The Cobras were enjoying plenty of possession and creating opportunities, but when Wilson could only parry an Adam Shepherd shot from the edge of the box there was no one on hand to capitalise on the rebound.

Shepherd had a better chance in the 26th minute when he intercepted an attempted clearance 20 yards from goal. He had time and space, but his half-volley was straight into the arms of the keeper.

The home side ended the first period in the ascendency, despite being behind, and when Nathan Joynes got his head to a Shepherd free kick and headed it back across the six-yard box, Joe Austin was just unable to get up high enough to get direction on his header and it went wide.

Thackley had the better of the opening period of the second half and Bailey did well to deny Broadbent. Cobras man-of-the-match Jordan Joynson made key interceptions to deny shooting opportunities.

Joynes then set up Hannity in the 52nd minute and the Cobras midfielder forced a good save from Luke Wilson.

There was controversy four minutes later when Joe Austin, in the Thackley penalty area for a corner, looked to be fouled as he attempted to get to a loose ball and fire it goalwards. Nothing was given by the referee and Austin was unable to continue and was replaced by Steve McDonnell.

Clipstone boss Billy Fox reshuffled his line-up with skipper Richard Patterson moving to the centre of defence and immediately called into action to deny Ryan Farrell a shooting chance.

Clipstone levelled after substitute Steve McDonnell was fouled in the area by Kristian Hargreaves. Fox sent Wilson the wrong way with a well-taken penalty.

Thackley responded immediately and Hannity put in an excellent saving tackle on Farrell after the latter had skipped past two defenders and was about to shoot from close range.

The visitors continued to press and Bailey did well to save a shot from full back Luke O’Brien that bounced awkwardly in front of him.

Thackley grabbed the winner with 13 minutes remaining when the Cobras defence failed to clear a corner and Eustance smashed the ball home from close range.

The expected assault in the last 10 minutes from Clipstone never really materialised and Bailey was the busier keeper as he produced two fine saves to deny Farrell and Broadbent.

Joynes also did well when substitute Lamin Janneh broke from the halfway line after a Clipstone attack broke down and although the defender was hampered by a slight leg injury, he kept up with the Thackley player and prevented a third goal.

Clipstone: Bailey, Shepherd, Paling, Austin (McDonnell 56), Joynson, Patterson (c), Wall (Forster), Hannity, Joynes, Fox, Forbes (Milner 70).

Attendance: 75