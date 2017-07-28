Clipstone edge pre-season friendly win over Mansfield Town U21s

Clipstone continued their pre-season fixtures with a friendly midweek with Mansfield Town U21s.
Last season the Cobras managed a 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town. This year they went one better, securing a 3-2 win.
Clipstone continued their pre-season fixtures with a friendly midweek with Mansfield Town U21s.
Last season the Cobras managed a 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town. This year they went one better, securing a 3-2 win.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.