Clipstone beat Worksop Town in front of biggest crowd of season

Clipstone recorded a memorable Boxing Day victory over local rivals Worksop Town in front of 262 spectators, their biggest crowd of the season.

Clipstone spent much of the first 20 minutes mainly in their own half as the visitors started strongly.

They created the first real chance after nine minutes when Mitch Husbands forced a good low save from Jamie Bailey at his near post.

Clipstone then started to win the midfield battle with Hannity, Richard Patterson and Andrew Fox linking well whilst Nathan Joynes showed good ability to hold the ball up.

On 28 minutes Joynes played George Milner in and the Cobras’ forward beat one man as he ran across the box looking to get his shot in. However he was driven wide and, with less of the goal to aim for, his shot was blocked by a defender.

At the other end Worksop’s Adam Scott then had a 25-yard shot that had ‘goal’ written all over it until Bailey managed to get his finger tips to it and produce an excellent save to tip the ball over the bar.

Cobras’ skipper Richard Patterson then forced a save from Jon Kennedy after neat interplay involving Joynes, Milner and Fox. Patterson then opened the scoring after 36 minutes when he fired the ball past Kennedy after good build up play by Hannity and Milner had found him in space in the box.

Defender Richard Haigh then missed a golden opportunity to grab a second for Clipstone three minutes later when a ball by Nathan Forbes found Hannity who crossed to Haigh but Kennedy saved with his knee.

The last significant action of the first half saw Forbes force another save from Kennedy with a strike form the edge of the box as the home side finished the half strongly.

Both sides had good chances in the second period but goals in the last 11 minutes eventually secured all three points for the Cobras.

Adam Scott looked the most likely Worksop player to score and he found the side netting after 47 minutes as the visitors capitalised on a weak Joe Austin back pass. Bailey then did well to deny Scott at his near post a few minutes later.

Nathan Joynes then showed his quality when he turned his marker and played the ball inside for George Milner whose shot was just wide of the far post.

With 65 minutes gone Worksop captain Kyle Jordan had an excellent chance to level when a cross from the left found him unmarked in the area but his shot was well over Bailey’s crossbar.

The visitors continued to press for an equaliser and a shot by Jack Waddle form the edge of the area forced a good low save from Bailey as he pushed the ball round the post. The Cobras’ ‘keeper was again in action as he punched the resulting corner clear.

Billy Fox made his first two substitutions as Steve McDonnell and Jordan Joynson replaced Forbes and Austin respectively. George Milner then had another good chance for the Cobras after turning his defender but his shot was well wide.

The much-needed second goal eventually came on 79 minutes when Joynes won back possession and put McDonnell away down the left. The latter then pulled the ball back to the edge of the area and Andrew Fox’s well-placed shot found the corner of the goal.

McDonnell then grabbed a third for Clipstone five minutes later when Joynes again found him with a neat flick on. The substitute still had plenty of work to do as he checked back in the area to wrong foot his marker and beat Kennedy with a powerful drive.To make matters worse for Worksop, they had Richard Adams sent off with four minutes left for a high challenge.