Classic case of after the Lord Mayor’s show for thumped Teversal

If ever there was a classic example of after the Lord Mayor’s show, thumped Teversal provided it in their latest Toolstation Northern Counties East League, First Division match.

For only a week after stunning leaders AFC Emley, they came a cropper against second-placed Penistone Chursh, crashing 5-0 to the Sheffield side. Teversal’s performance didn’t really deserve such a harsh scoreline, but it still brought them down to earth with a bang after their heroics the previous week in which they also reached the semi-finals of the Notts FA Senior County Cup.

They were behind from the fourth minute when Danny Joynes smashed home a Ryan Smith cross, and it was 2-0 on 26 when home skipper Danny Howes bundled home the first of four goals from set-pieces.

Tevseral responded with a purple patch in which Josh Radford hit the bar with an overhead kick and James McCann was denied a penalty after being hacked down. But on the stroke of half-time, Penistone all but sealed the points with their third goal as an unmarked Jimmy Stafford headed home.

The visitors also lost goalkeeper Josh Turton to concussion. But Radford did a superb job as his replacement and the second half was even until Andy Ring and Brett Lovell added further strikes on 72 and 81 minutes.