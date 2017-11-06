Bulls sit pretty in third after Pickering win

Lynton Karkach secured all three points for AFC Mansfield as his 87th minute winner condemned Pickering Town to a 3-2 defeat at the Mill Lane Stadium.

ith just three minutes to go Cameron Dear, burst away from his own penalty area and evaded two challenges in the process of finding substitute Karkach at the far post.He controlled the ball calmly and a curling effort made its way into the top left hand cornerl.

The hosts threatened a late comeback in injury time as Ryan Blott dispatched their second goal of the afternoon.

Nine minutes before what was to be Karkach’s winner, Craig Mitchell had put the Bulls back into the lead.

His fourth goal in his last six games came from cvlose range courtesy of a pinpoint cross from Jimmy Ghaichem.

In the 77th minute, Pickering made it all square as the visitors became unnerved when Eddie Cass bundled the ball home from a corner.

This followed a red card for the Pikes’ Alex Davidson, who picked up two yellow cards in as many minutes.

Visiting skipper Matty Wilson had grabbed the visitors’ first of three goals with a 35th minute effort.

Connor Smythe delivered an inch-perfect ball to the far post where Wilson was found waiting to plant the header home.

The opening goalscorer, much to the frustration of boss Rudy Funk, had been booked just a few minutes prior, ensuring he will miss this Saturday’s FA Vase second round tie at Midland League Division One Hinckley AFC.