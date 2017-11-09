Bulls prepare for FA Vase test at Hinckley

Hinckley AFC will host AFC Mansfield this forthcoming Saturday in the Buildbase FA Vase second round proper.

The Bulls will have to compete without some key players due to injuries and suspension. Liam Marsden and Matty Plummer continue to nurse injuries while Ollie Fearon will serve the last game of his four-match ban watching from the stands.

The hosts, having recently acquired a new manager, sit fifth in the Midland League Division One, one level below AFC Mansfield in the footballing pyramid.

Bulls manager Rudy Funk told the club’s official website: “I know they have recently changed their manager meaning that their players are bound to be up for it. They’ll want to play for the shirt but we have to go there and match them.

“Just because Hinckley are a level below us it still means nothing - we have to treat it like a standard FA Vase tie.”

Midweek games have been the order of the past few weeks and Funk’s side enjoyed a night off this Tuesday. Due to an impressive FA Cup run at the beginning of the campaign, the players have had to make up for their games in hand.

Funk said: “It was a nice change of direction for us this Tuesday. The lads have been working hard recently so we decided to go bowling. But of course, I won!”