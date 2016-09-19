Bradshaw secures another cup shock

AFC Mansfield showed discipline and character to dispatch step three side Coalville Town with an 83rd minute winner from Gary Bradshaw and reach the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

It was the second time a team from step three had been beaten by the Bulls following the win over Stratford Town in the previous round.

Coalville were on the front foot from the first minute with AFC Mansfield playing deeper than normal and allowing the home side plenty of possession in their own half and just inside their opponents.

But after that space to play in was at a premium with the visitors making it difficult for Coalville to play their normal quick passing game.

The Bulls’ first effort on goal came after ten minutes, Ollie Fearon turning and lifting his effort well over the bar. Bradley Munn went close on 16 minutes for Coalville, his effort going a yard wide of the right hand post.

Glyn Cotton then saw his 25-yard free-kick easily held by Sean Bowles in the Coalville goal on 26 minutes and at the other end Alex Troke saw his low drive go inches wide of the far post.

A Ryan Williams curling effort went close and Matty Plummer saw his shot turned around the post for a corner. Fearon then thought he had broken the deadlock just before half-time but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Fearon had a chance seven minutes into the second-half which was always going wide. Coalville then started to turn the heat up and Steve Towers went close on 55 minutes and around the hour mark Jason White saved well from a Munn stinging drive.

Troke fired over the bar from a corner and then came Coalville’s best chance of the game when Nat Watson wriggled past three defenders before firing a low drive that beat White but cannoned back off the right hand post and was hooked away to safety by Grant Allott.

Troke went close again before a melee in front of the dugout saw Liam Walshe kick out at Fearon and after consulting his assistant the referee produced a red card and the home side were down to ten.

This handed the advantage to AFC Mansfield and in the 78th minute a superb delivery from Williams was met by the head of Bradshaw and Bowles turned the ball over the bar one handed.

The goal came on 83 minutes, Glyn Cotton lifting the ball over two defenders for Bradshaw to fire home on the volley past Bowles to cue wild celebrations from the visitors bench.

Coalville were then reduced to nine men when Danny Jenno said a little too much to the referee regarding the goal.

Nonetheless, a very nervy last ten minutes ensued for AFC, but they kept their nerve and when the final whistle blew the celebrations began.

The Bulls will now host either Gresley or Stamford, both from step four, in the next round on October 1.