Boss Rudy Funk to stay with AFC Mansfield for two more years

Popular manager Rudy Funk is to stay with progressive non-league club AFC Mansfield for at least two more years after extending his contract.

The Romanian-born Funk joined AFC in November 2014 and steered them to promotion to the Premier Division of the Northern Counties East League last season. They have also enjoyed successful runs in the both the FA Cup and FA Vase. Now, barring disasters, he has tied himself to the club until the 2018/19 campaign after talks with chairman Andy Saunders.

“I am over the moon,” said Funk, who boasts vast non-league experience and has also managed Scarborough Athletic, Eastwood Town, Rainworth Miners Welfare and Shirebrook Town. “In such a short space of time, we have achieved a lot and we are holding our own in our first season in the Premier Division.

“I cannot thank Andy, the board and the club enough. They have been superb in the way they have conducted themselves towards me. I am delighted to sign this extension.”

Saunders said: “After we exited the Vase, we felt we needed to start planning ahead. We want to build the club and the first thing we needed to do was to get the manager under contract for the next two seasons. I am delighted that Rudy has decided to stay with us.”