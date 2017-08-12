Blidworth pay price for missed chances

Pinxton made it three wins out of three as they came from behind to win 4-2 at Blidworth Welfare, who were left rueing missed chances after dominating the first half.

Lewis Weaver put Blidworth ahead on 12 minutes with a solo effort, using his pace and strength to race down the left and cut inside to score.

Two minutes later Kieran Debrouwer tapped in a Jay Cooper cross with the referee’s assistant ruling the ball had crossed the line, despite Blidworth’s protests.

The hosts restored their lead in the Central Midlands League South match as Weaver crossed for Aaron Pride to eventually score.

However, Pete Stubley levelled on 64 minutes after a counter-attack before a quickfire double from Jay Cooper and Danny Evans clinched the points for Pinxton.