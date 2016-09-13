Barnsley defender Ottley joins Alfreton on loan

Alfreton Town boss Nicky Law has taken 18-year-old full back Sam Ottley on a month’s loan from Championship side Barnsley.

Ottley began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers and, at the age of 16 he followed his coach Mick Halsall to Walsall where he signed a scholarship for Walsall.

He regularly played for Walsall’s youth, U21 and reserve sides.

However, travelling and financial problems resulted in his scholarship being terminated early by mutual consent.

Still aged only 16 at the time, Ottley signed for then Conference (National League) Premier side AFC Telford United, making four appearances towards the end of the 2014/15 season.

He signed for Barnsley in October 2015 on a scholarship deal which runs until June 2017.

Looking to try to stem the tide of goals conceded after letting in 29 in their first nine games, the Reds enjoyed a 1-0 home win over Harrogate Town last weekend.