Alfreton Town progress in FA Youth Cup

Alfreton Town won 6-1 at Ashby ivanhoe on Wednesday night in the first round qualifying of the FA Youth Cup.

In a one-sided game Callum Angell opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but Ashby’s Dion Robinson scored direct from a 32nd minute free-kick with their only shot of the first half to go into half-time at 1-1.

Skipper Ellis Evans edged the Reds back in front on 53 and progress was sealed by a late surge of goals from Morgan Brough (82 and 90+2), Angell (85) and Zia Curtis (90) as fitness told.