ALFRETON TOWN FANS’ REACTION: goalless draw a missed opportunity

Alfreton Town fans were left disappointed after their bottom-end-of-the-table battle with Worcester City in the National League North finished in a goalless draw.

The Reds went into the game hoping to pull further away from the relegation zone, but victory slipped away from them as Craig Westcarr’s late penalty was saved.

Alfreton supporter Liam Henton said; “It was a missed opportunity to get some real breathing space between ourselves and the relegation zone ahead of a tricky trio of fixtures before the end of January.

“Unfortunately, when the chance did come, the normally dependable Westcarr was thwarted by a superb save from the Worcester ‘keeper, which was frustrating.”

Fellow Reds fan Mark Thorpe said; “I think it’s two points dropped. We needed that extra bit of quality and we haven’t really shown it today.

“Looking at the situation we are in, these are the sort of games that we need to win, so it’s disappointing.”

The biggest talking point going into the game surrounded Alfreton’s Tom Allan, who returned from a loan spell at Tadcaster Albion.

Allan notched a goal in each of his four games with the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, First Division North side. He slotted straight back into the starting 11, with most fans reacting positively to the return of the versatile winger.

Liam Henton said; “He had a solid return, and I hope he can kick on and hold down a spot in the starting 11. He is extremely versatile and always gives 100%. There cannot be many outfield positions where he hasn’t put a shift in for the Reds.”

Michael Hynes said that having a player like Allan “makes the squad much stronger because he is as effective in attack as defence.

“It’s difficult to say where he should play,” added Michael. “It’s probably best to look at injuries in the squad first and then pick him based on what we need at the time.”

The Reds travel to league leaders AFC Fylde in their next fixture, searching for what looks to be a very unlikely three points.

However, Fylde suffered a shock defeat to Curzon Ashton on Saturday, which is something that fills Liam with confidence. “Fylde have also been out of action for two weeks and were a little rusty during a surprise defeat to Curzon,” the Alfreton supporter added. “We must be on the top of our game, though, for sure and be wary of a backlash after they suffered that defeat.”

Fellow fan Michael Hynes is also wary going into the fixture, but knows that the Reds are capable of a surprise victory. He said: “It’s going to be a tough ask to get anything out of the game, but Alfreton have a habit of pulling off good results against the bigger sides.”

Alfreton go into the match four points above the relegation zone with three games in hand.

