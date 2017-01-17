Alfreton loanee Mantack returns to Oldham

Defender Kallum Mantack has returned to League One strugglers Oldham Athletic after an impressive spell on loan at Vanarama National League North Alfreton Town.

The youngster was part of the successful Oldham Athletic Youth team that won both the league and cup and, after an initial month on loan in which he was an ever-present, the Reds extended that loan until this week.

Mantack mainly played at full back where he could utilise his pace to good effect and will now hope he can impress new Latics boss John Sheridan.

Mantack tweeted: “Thank you everyone at Alfreton Town, it’s been a great experience and I’ve learnt a lot being there!

“All the best for the rest of the season.”