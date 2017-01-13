WIN tickets to see Mansfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers in Checkatrade Trophy

Chad has teamed up with Checkatrade to offer ten lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to watch Stags’ Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final tie against Wycombe.

Stags are just two games away from Wembley following their 2-0 win over Oldham in the last round.

Steve Evans’ men welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the One Call Stadium on Tuesday 24th January.

For your chance to win tickets simply tell us who Mansfield Town beat to set up the match with Wycombe.

Send your answers to sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk by no later than 5pm on Wednesday 18th January.

Terms & Conditions

⦁The prize consists of four tickets for ten winners to the game against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday 24th January 2017.

⦁The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

⦁Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Mansfield Town regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets

⦁Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Mansfield Town end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Mansfield Town, Oldham Athletic or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

No cash alternative will be offered

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

⦁The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules