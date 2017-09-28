White has chance of derby day return for Stags

Skipper Zander Diamond and midfielder Joel Byrom will both again be sidelined this weekend for the big local derby with Notts County on Saturday.

But right back Hayden White has a chance of a return.

Brom (foot) and Diamond (groin) will be at least another 10 days, but manager Steve Evans said: “Hayden has got a chance to be fit. We will ask him to train at his maximum tomorrow.

“Zander and Joel will miss out and we have one or two other knocks in the camp.

“I think they other two will both be about 10 days or so if they have no set-backs. They’re both fighting hard to be fit.”

He added: “We have a reasonably sized squad to deal with three or four injuries. It has to be said if we get one or two more we will be down to having kids on the bench.

“This nonsense I hear around the country about Mansfield has got a big squad. I look at the back of programmes and I shake my head as, take the kids out, we are probably one of the smaller squads.”